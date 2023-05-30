Garlic Shrimp Parmesan Risotto: The Recipe for Joanna Gaines’ Garlic Shrimp with Parmesan Risotto

Why Risotto Is Worth the Effort

Joanna Gaines, in her latest cookbook Magnolia Table, Volume 3, writes about her love for risotto. She explains that one of the things she enjoys most about risotto is the time it takes to properly cook. While it might seem like a laborious process, the resulting meal is worth the effort. In this article, we explore why risotto is worth the effort and share a recipe for garlic shrimp over Parmesan risotto.

The Joy of Being Present

Gaines likens the process of making risotto to being fully in the moment. She says that the recipe requires that you stand there and be present the entire time, stirring and staying aware of its progress. In a world that is constantly moving, it can be therapeutic to take the time to slow down and focus on one task. Cooking risotto can offer that experience.

The Perfect Texture

One of the reasons risotto is worth the effort is the texture. By slowly adding stock and stirring the rice, the result is a creamy, almost velvety texture that is hard to achieve with other rice dishes. The rice grains maintain their shape and have a pleasant bite to them.

The Versatility

Risotto is a versatile dish that can be customized to your liking. You can add your favorite vegetables, meats, or seafood to create a meal that is satisfying and comforting. The basic recipe is a blank canvas that can be elevated with different ingredients.

The Recipe

If you’re ready to try making risotto, we recommend starting with this recipe for garlic shrimp over Parmesan risotto. It’s a classic combination that is both decadent and comforting.

Ingredients:

4 cups of chicken stock

4 tablespoons of butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 and 1/2 cups of Arborio rice

1/2 cup of dry white wine

1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 cloves of garlic, minced

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, heat the chicken stock over medium heat until simmering. In a Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until tender and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the rice and stir to coat evenly in the butter. Cook, stirring constantly, to lightly toast the rice, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and continue stirring until the rice absorbs the wine. Add 1 cup of the chicken stock and stir until absorbed. Repeat, adding a cup of stock at a time and stirring, until the rice is tender, about 30 minutes in total. (If all the liquid is absorbed but the rice is not yet tender, add another ¼ to ½ cup of chicken stock at a time and continue cooking.) Stir in the Parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper until incorporated. Reduce the heat to low to keep the risotto warm while you cook the shrimp. In a medium skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the shrimp, salt and pepper and stir to coat the shrimp in the garlic and butter. Cook until the shrimp are just pink, about 5 minutes. Spoon the risotto into individual serving bowls and top with the shrimp. Serve promptly.

Note: The dish can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. When reheating the risotto, add ¼ cup of either dry white wine or chicken stock and cook over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes.

Conclusion

Risotto is a comforting and versatile dish that is worth the effort. It offers the opportunity to slow down and be present in the moment, and the result is a creamy, velvety texture that is hard to achieve with other rice dishes. Try making garlic shrimp over Parmesan risotto for a classic and decadent meal.

