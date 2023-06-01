garlicbutterprawns: “Delectable Garlic Butter Prawns: An Irresistible Recipe to Savor” #foodie #yum #cookingtips

Mouthwatering Garlic Butter Prawns: A Must-Try Recipe

Are you a seafood lover? Do you enjoy experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen? If so, then this garlic butter prawns recipe is a must-try for you. It’s easy to make, takes less than 20 minutes, and is packed with flavor that will leave your taste buds dancing. Let’s get started!

Ingredients

1 pound of large prawns, peeled and deveined

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1/4 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped

Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions

Start by heating a large skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and olive oil to the skillet. Once the butter has melted, add the minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the prawns to the skillet and season with smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until the prawns are pink and cooked through. Remove the skillet from heat and sprinkle the chopped parsley over the prawns. Toss to combine. Transfer the prawns to a serving dish and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

Tips for Making Garlic Butter Prawns

Make sure to use fresh prawns for the best flavor and texture.

Don’t overcook the prawns as they will become tough and rubbery.

Adjust the amount of garlic to your liking. If you love garlic, feel free to add more.

For a spicier version, add a pinch of red pepper flakes to the skillet.

Serve the garlic butter prawns with crusty bread or over a bed of rice or pasta.

Conclusion

Garlic butter prawns are a delicious and easy-to-make seafood dish that everyone will love. The combination of garlic, butter, and smoked paprika creates a flavor-packed sauce that perfectly complements the sweet and tender prawns. This recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. Give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!

