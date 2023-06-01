garlicbutterprawns: “Delectable Garlic Butter Prawns: An Irresistible Recipe to Savor” #foodie #yum #cookingtips

Mouthwatering Garlic Butter Prawns: A Must-Try Recipe
Are you a seafood lover? Do you enjoy experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen? If so, then this garlic butter prawns recipe is a must-try for you. It’s easy to make, takes less than 20 minutes, and is packed with flavor that will leave your taste buds dancing. Let’s get started!
Ingredients
- 1 pound of large prawns, peeled and deveined
- 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Instructions
- Start by heating a large skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and olive oil to the skillet.
- Once the butter has melted, add the minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the prawns to the skillet and season with smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until the prawns are pink and cooked through.
- Remove the skillet from heat and sprinkle the chopped parsley over the prawns. Toss to combine.
- Transfer the prawns to a serving dish and serve with lemon wedges on the side.
Tips for Making Garlic Butter Prawns
- Make sure to use fresh prawns for the best flavor and texture.
- Don’t overcook the prawns as they will become tough and rubbery.
- Adjust the amount of garlic to your liking. If you love garlic, feel free to add more.
- For a spicier version, add a pinch of red pepper flakes to the skillet.
- Serve the garlic butter prawns with crusty bread or over a bed of rice or pasta.
Conclusion
Garlic butter prawns are a delicious and easy-to-make seafood dish that everyone will love. The combination of garlic, butter, and smoked paprika creates a flavor-packed sauce that perfectly complements the sweet and tender prawns. This recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. Give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!
