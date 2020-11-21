Garrett Garfield Death –Dead-Obituaries : Music Artist Garrett Garfield has Died .

Life is full of the unexpected. In an instant, anything can change. One day you can be driving home from Sun Valley, Idaho with a dear friend with whom you just played an exclusive private gig – laughing, talking about life, love, TikTok , and fantasy football, listening to original music and looking forward to what’s ahead. Then, a few days later, you can receive a phone call from a devastated bandleader, telling you that the same friend has moved on to whatever comes next.

Even if no tragedy befalls you, life goes by in a flash. How can we take it all in? How can we feel fulfilled… satisfied?

Savor every moment. Remember how quickly time passes. Express your gratitude and limit your complaints. And by all means, if someone you know is struggling, let him know how much he means to you. Pray for him. Ask him what you can do to help. Let him know that he’s not alone and that those who love him would be devastated if he were gone.

I sure loved Garrett Garfield. He was a big, beautifully handsome man with a million-dollar smile and a unique fashion sense. Garrett made the wittiest comments; they always made me chuckle, not only because they were funny, but because I couldn’t help but marvel at what a sharp mind he had.

He loved the Denver Broncos . Metro Music Club had a gig at Blue Sky Ranch Utah in Wanship, UT in fall of 2019, and Garrett and I watched the end of the Week 2 Chicago Bears-Broncos game together. It was a tight one. The Broncos came back from down seven to score a touchdown and after a penalty on the extra point (which the kicker missed) they decided to go for two, even though they were only down one – a risky call – but converted! Garrett watched with glee as Denver went up 14-13 with :31 to play. He was INTO IT, hanging on every play, yelling at the computer screen. Those of you who know me know how much I love NFL football. I thought to myself, “There’s a man after my own heart.” I knew then that I would have to convince Garrett to join my fantasy football league. On the ensuing Bears possession, a bogus roughing the passer penalty gave the Bears the ball at their own 45. One miracle Mitchell Trubisky pass later, the Bears kicked a 53-yard field goal as regulation expired, winning, 16-14. Garrett’s premature exuberance turned to complete devastation. I felt for him. I know that pain. That’s the way it goes, though. You win some, you lose some.

Behind the microphone, Garrett always won. That man had a silver tongue and a golden voice. He sang like an angel, and looked like one too. Many a time during Metro Music Club gigs, I would marvel at just how GOOD Joslyn , Garrett, and Hayley sounded in my in-ears. On the way home from Sun Valley that day last month, he played me the latest single by Death and All His Friends, “Vertigo.” Killer. He was proud of it, and excited for the future of the band, and rightfully so.

I’ll take over Team Sutton death in the Phanalogous league for you, Garrett; don’t worry. And one day, we’ll hang, and laugh, and watch the Broncos, and dance our butts off on stage, and make sweet music together again. Love you brother. T****** forever.

