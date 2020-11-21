Garrett Garfield Death -Dead-Obituaries : Music Artist Garrett Garfield has Died .

Garrett Garfield has died, according to a statement posted online on November 21.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
David Halliday wrote on Facebook.
Garrett Garfield

(1992-2020)

Life is full of the unexpected. In an instant, anything can change. One day you can be driving home from Sun Valley, Idaho with a dear friend with whom you just played an exclusive private gig – laughing, talking about life, love,

TikTok

, and fantasy football, listening to original music and looking forward to what’s ahead. Then, a few days later, you can receive a phone call from a devastated bandleader, telling you that the same friend has moved on to whatever comes next.

.
Even if no tragedy befalls you, life goes by in a flash. How can we take it all in? How can we feel fulfilled… satisfied?
.
Savor every moment. Remember how quickly time passes. Express your gratitude and limit your complaints. And by all means, if someone you know is struggling, let him know how much he means to you. Pray for him. Ask him what you can do to help. Let him know that he’s not alone and that those who love him would be devastated if he were gone.
.
I sure loved Garrett Garfield. He was a big, beautifully handsome man with a million-dollar smile and a unique fashion sense. Garrett made the wittiest comments; they always made me chuckle, not only because they were funny, but because I couldn’t help but marvel at what a sharp mind he had.
.

He loved the Denver Broncos

.

Metro Music Club had a gig at Blue Sky Ranch Utah in Wanship, UT in fall of 2019, and Garrett and I watched the end of the Week 2 Chicago Bears-Broncos game together.
It was a tight one. The Broncos came back from down seven to score a touchdown and after a penalty on the extra point (which the kicker missed) they decided to go for two, even though they were only down one – a risky call – but converted! Garrett watched with glee as Denver went up 14-13 with :31 to play. He was INTO IT, hanging on every play, yelling at the computer screen. Those of you who know me know how much I love NFL football. I thought to myself, “There’s a man after my own heart.” I knew then that I would have to convince Garrett to join my fantasy football league. On the ensuing Bears possession, a bogus roughing the passer penalty gave the Bears the ball at their own 45. One miracle
Mitchell Trubisky

pass later, the Bears kicked a 53-yard field goal as regulation expired, winning, 16-14. Garrett’s premature exuberance turned to complete devastation. I felt for him. I know that pain. That’s the way it goes, though. You win some, you lose some.

.

Behind the microphone, Garrett always won. That man had a silver tongue and a golden voice. He sang like an angel, and looked like one too. Many a time during Metro Music Club gigs, I would marvel at just how GOOD Joslyn , Garrett, and Hayley sounded in my in-ears. On the way home from Sun Valley that day last month, he played me the latest single by Death and All His Friends, “Vertigo.” Killer. He was proud of it, and excited for the future of the band, and rightfully so.

I’ll take over Team Sutton death in the Phanalogous league for you, Garrett; don’t worry. And one day, we’ll hang, and laugh, and watch the Broncos, and dance our butts off on stage, and make sweet music together again. Love you brother. T****** forever.
.

Garrett Garfield (1992-2020)

Life is full of the unexpected. In an instant, anything can change. One day you can be…

Posted by David Halliday on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Garrett Garfield Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Hello old, old friends.
It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother Garrett Garfield. He had been at battle with depression and himself for a very long time, and last night he lost that battle. Our hearts ache so, so much. He was all our best friend and brother.
Music was his passion, his purpose, his drive. When we formed together back in high school, we all had that desire to “make it” and “become famous” all of that! Those were just temporary dreams for us. But for Garrett, that was his reality. And he worked so hard at it.
AND SUCCEEDED.
This was all just a fun phase for us. He knew what he wanted and made it happen.
He produced so much of his own music.
Got signed to labels.
Produced EP’s and LP’s with new groups.
Toured the country multiple times.
And when things got down, he kept that fire in him going. He never stopped.
It all started with YOU GUYS, the fans, majority of were just friends that bothered to support us. We were a handful of kids making stupid music that people seemed to enjoy. But it was an absolute blessing to all of us and to Garrett. What an absolute blessing it was for all of us to share in those moments with him. You are the ones who started it all and pushed him to where he wanted to go, and you got him there.
To our brother and best friend, we love you.
May you find the peace you were searching for.
