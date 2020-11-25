Garrett Lockhart – I_O Death –Dead-Obituaries : Electronic Producer and DJ I_O has sadly died at the age of 30. has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
pasqualerotella’s wrote
Shocking and terrible news. Extremely talented artist and great human. Lots of love and prayers to his family and loved ones.
Rest In Peace Garrett Lockhart AKA @i_oofficial. He was an extremely talented man with an S2000. He would have loved the car scene in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/yGaAl2QWZ5
— Reiji (@TurboReiji) November 25, 2020
Rinzen wrote
Your absence leaves a tremendous void in our industry. I know for a fact that your music touched the lives of millions of people, and will continue to do so for years to come.
Rest In Peace to the legend I_O / Garrett Lockhart
<U have always & WILL ALWAYS live rent free in my heart, mind & soul. I love you Garrett Lockhart. Thank u for adding greatness 2 this world.
I wish you could’ve found what you were looking 444. I hope you find your castles way up high baby ☁︎︎/> pic.twitter.com/LD7K07YKgJ
— ✰ . ♕ (@litastareyes) November 25, 2020
Hace unos minutos mediante sus redes sociales se dio a conocer el fallecimiento del dj y productor Garrett Lockhart, mejor conocido como i_O.
Falleció a los 30 años el lunes 23 de noviembre, se desconoce la causa de su muerte.
Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/MWqEykJnFf
— PlayTheBeat™ (@PlayTBeat) November 25, 2020
