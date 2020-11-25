Garrett Lockhart – I_O Death -Dead-Obituaries : Electronic Producer and DJ I_O has sadly died at the age of 30. has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Garrett Lockhart – I_O Death –Dead-Obituaries : Electronic Producer and DJ I_O has sadly died at the age of 30. has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Garreth Lockhart popularly called and known as DJ I_O has died  , according to a statement posted online on November 24.  2020.
DJ I_O died on Monday November 23rd according to statements posted on his official instagram account.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by i_o (@i_oofficial)

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

pasqualerotella’s wrote
Shocking and terrible news. Extremely talented artist and great human. Lots of love and prayers to his family and loved ones.

Rinzen wrote
Your absence leaves a tremendous void in our industry. I know for a fact that your music touched the lives of millions of people, and will continue to do so for years to come.

Rest In Peace to the legend I_O / Garrett Lockhart

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.