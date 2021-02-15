Garrett Nokes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nebraska all-around cowboy great Garrett Nokes has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021

Garrett Nokes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

Kendra Santos is at Heaven. 23h · It is with great heartbreak that I get word of today’s sad and sudden passing of Nebraska all-around cowboy great Garrett Nokes at 45. Garrett was kicked in the head on January 28, but after a helicopter life flight had fought back from emergency surgery and a scary stay in the ICU. He worked his way out of the hospital, and was so happy to be back home with love of his life Laura and their beautiful boys, Trevor and Parker. Garrett bulldogged at the 2005 NFR, and finished fourth in the world that year. Another big thrill in his cowboy career was winning the #12 and his half of the $290,000 that went with it at the Ariat World Series of Team Roping Finale at the South Point in Vegas with Scott Smith in 2017. Garrett graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and has been an amazing mentor of young talent as Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team coach in North Platte. Thank you for all you did for our sport and rodeo family, Garrett. You were a true friend to so many all ages. Love to all who will miss Garrett most. Thank you, Laura, Trevor, Parker, mom Brenda, dad Ray and brother Justen for sharing him with the rest of us. Garrett Nokes Family Account P.O. Box 1297 McCook, NE 69001 #rodeo #cowboy #nfr

Source: (1) Kendra Santos – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –