Garry Glowacki Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Garry Glowacki. has Died .

Garry Glowacki has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Garry Glowacki. He was a devoted leader and I have fond memories running into him volunteering in and around our community. May he Rest In Peace.🕯❤️ pic.twitter.com/xd0LikPb7i — Sonia Sidhu (@SoniaLiberal) February 3, 2021

