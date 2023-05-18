“Garth Brooks Las Vegas residency”: New Dates for Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Strip Residency Announced

#GarthBrooks #LasVegasResidency #CountryMusic #LiveMusic #Entertainment

Garth Brooks Plans Ahead for Las Vegas Residency

It turns out, Garth Brooks has a lot of friends in low places.

The country superstar opens his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, and now he is already thinking ahead to 2024.

New Dates Announced for 2024

Brooks announced 18 new dates for 2024 between April 18 and July 13: April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28, May 2, 4, 5, June 26, 28, 29 and July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13.

Fans can register now for the verified fan sale through Ticketmaster. Tickets will go on sale starting May 31.

Source Link :Garth Brooks announced new dates for Las Vegas Strip residency/