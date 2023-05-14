Gary Clark Jr Pageant : Gary Clark Jr performs at the Pageant.

Gary Clark Jr. Performs Blues Live at The Pageant

Gary Clark Jr. Pageant: A Night to Remember

Gary Clark Jr. is a musician who has been making waves in the industry for quite some time now. His unique blend of blues, rock, and soul has captivated audiences all over the world. On July 4th, 2015, he performed a concert at The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, which was a night to remember for all who attended.

The Venue

The Pageant is a concert venue located in the Delmar Loop area of St. Louis. It has a capacity of 2,300 people and is known for its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. The venue has hosted many famous musicians, including The Black Keys, Jack White, and Arcade Fire. The Pageant is also known for its intimate atmosphere, which allows the audience to feel like they are a part of the concert.

The Opening Act

The opening act for Gary Clark Jr. was a band called The London Souls. They are a rock band from New York City, and their high-energy performance got the audience pumped up for the main event. The London Souls played a mix of originals and covers, including a rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Joe,” which was a crowd favorite.

Gary Clark Jr.’s Performance

When Gary Clark Jr. took the stage, the crowd erupted in applause. He started the show with “Bright Lights,” which is one of his most popular songs. The audience sang along as Clark played his guitar with ease, showcasing his incredible talent.

Clark played a mix of songs from his albums, including “When My Train Pulls In,” “Don’t Owe You a Thang,” and “Numb.” He also played a cover of Albert Collins’ “If Trouble Was Money,” which was a highlight of the night. Clark’s performance was electrifying, and he had the audience in the palm of his hand.

The Atmosphere

The atmosphere at The Pageant was electric. The crowd was diverse, with people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to enjoy the music. The intimate setting of the venue made it feel like everyone was a part of the show. The sound and lighting systems were top-notch, and they added to the overall experience.

The Encore

After playing for over an hour, Clark left the stage. The crowd chanted his name, demanding an encore. Clark came back out and played two more songs, including “The Healing.” The audience sang along, swaying to the music. When the show was over, the crowd left the venue buzzing with excitement.

Final Thoughts

Gary Clark Jr.’s performance at The Pageant was a night to remember. His talent and charisma were on full display, and he had the audience captivated from start to finish. The London Souls were also an excellent opening act, getting the crowd pumped up for the main event. The venue itself was perfect for the concert, with its intimate atmosphere and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Overall, it was an unforgettable experience that left everyone wanting more.

