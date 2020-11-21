Gary Findlay Death -Dead : Gary Findlay has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Gary Findlay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Skew Bridge FC on Twitter: “We were deeply saddened to receive the news this week of the passing of Gary Findlay. Gary was a true gentleman – A much loved member of the Skew Family and a wonderful footballer who was key in our biggest successes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family and friends ”

We were deeply saddened to receive the news this week of the passing of Gary Findlay. Gary was a true gentleman – A much loved member of the Skew Family and a wonderful footballer who was key in our biggest successes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i8SCnoWhsI — Skew Bridge FC (@SkewBridgeFC) November 21, 2020

Tributes

———————— –