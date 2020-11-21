Gary Findlay Death -Dead : Gary Findlay has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Gary Findlay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Skew Bridge FC on Twitter: “We were deeply saddened to receive the news this week of the passing of Gary Findlay. Gary was a true gentleman – A much loved member of the Skew Family and a wonderful footballer who was key in our biggest successes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family and friends ”
We were deeply saddened to receive the news this week of the passing of Gary Findlay. Gary was a true gentleman – A much loved member of the Skew Family and a wonderful footballer who was key in our biggest successes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary’s family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i8SCnoWhsI
— Skew Bridge FC (@SkewBridgeFC) November 21, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.