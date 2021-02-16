Gary Hendrix Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gary Hendrix has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Gary Hendrix has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
I am saddened to say that my friend, Gary Hendrix (second from right), the original investigator at the old Pennsylvania death penalty resource center, died of COVID-19 complications earlier today. We were a small group, but we changed the landscape of capital punishment in PA. pic.twitter.com/T0eIa18xCI
— Robert Dunham (@RDunhamDPIC) February 16, 2021
