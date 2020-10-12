Gary Jones Death – Dead : Gary Jones Obituary : Hall of Famer and Trainer of Best Pal Passed Away.

Hall of Famer Gary Jones, 76, trainer of Best Palhas died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

” Jay Hovdey on Twitter: “Sad to report the death of Hall of Famer Gary Jones, 76, trainer of Best Pal, Turkoman, Kostroma, Quiet American and so many more Thoroughbreds who made an everlasting mark. My tribute to come in @BloodHorse.”

Tributes 

Dreg Wrote 

RIP @nmrhof trainer Gary Jones, son of Farrell, father of Marty, great training legacy in California. Won first Pacific Classic with Best Pal; trained many other top horses, like Turkoman. One of the most-competitive guys I’ve ever met. Full story later at @DRFInsidePost

Jay Privman wrote 
Christopher Ado wrote 
When I first started going to the race track, my dad would always bet blindly any horse trained by Gary Jones. Why? He knew what being a horse trainer was about. Rest In Peace.

Sad to report the death of Hall of Famer Gary Jones, 76, trainer of Best Pal, Turkoman, Kostroma, Quiet American and so many more Thoroughbreds who made an everlasting mark. My tribute to come in @BloodHorse.

