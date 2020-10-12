Gary Jones Death – Dead : Gary Jones Obituary : Hall of Famer and Trainer of Best Pal Passed Away.

Hall of Famer Gary Jones, 76, trainer of Best Palhas died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

” Jay Hovdey on Twitter: “Sad to report the death of Hall of Famer Gary Jones, 76, trainer of Best Pal, Turkoman, Kostroma, Quiet American and so many more Thoroughbreds who made an everlasting mark. My tribute to come in @BloodHorse.”

Tributes

17 years ago, Shoe passed away & on same date 2020, Gary Jones leaves us. They had different personalities, Shoe cool & Gary as intense as they come, but both men were larger than life & played huge roles in my upbringing in horse racing. Arguably the best at their craft. HOFers pic.twitter.com/vJiFH6J58C — Aron Wellman (@AronWellman7) October 12, 2020

Dreg Wrote

RIP @nmrhof trainer Gary Jones, son of Farrell, father of Marty, great training legacy in California. Won first Pacific Classic with Best Pal; trained many other top horses, like Turkoman. One of the most-competitive guys I’ve ever met. Full story later at @DRFInsidePost

Jay Privman wrote

Christopher Ado wrote

When I first started going to the race track, my dad would always bet blindly any horse trained by Gary Jones. Why? He knew what being a horse trainer was about. Rest In Peace.

Jay Hovdey @JayHovdey wrote

Jay Hovdey wrote

