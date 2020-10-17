Gary Kavanagh Death – Dead : Gary Kavanagh Obituary : Hon President of Newtown Rangers passed away.

“David Grogan on Twitter: “Shocked and saddened to hear that Gary Kavanagh Hon President of Newtown Rangers passed away last night. Gary was a member Newtown Rangers for over 50 years. He was an inspiration to me during my time at the club. Tough talking man but an absolute gent and ambassador for the club””

Tributes

We are sad to announce the passing of our Club President Gary Kavanagh. A member of Newtown since the late 1950's and a stalwart of the great Newtown team of the 60s.

We would like to offer our sincere sympathies to his wife Madge and his two daughters Aisling and Kelda pic.twitter.com/EsDDL8Iw0p — Newtown Rangers AFC (@NewtownRgrsAfc) October 17, 2020

