Gary Krawford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gary Krawford has Died .

Gary Krawford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 14. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

First Aid Spray is saddened to hear of the loss of Gary Krawford, who passed away December 9th 2020. Gary was known amongst Resident Evil fans for his iconic portrayals of Robert Kendo and Brian Irons, bringing these small roles such life. He was 79. pic.twitter.com/Sm2fVzYq8u — First Aid Spray (@FASprayPod) January 14, 2021

