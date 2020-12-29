Gary Lamers Death -Obituary – Dead : Gary Lamers has Died .

Gary Lamers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Mama Maria’s Italian Ristorante 16 hrs · It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved owner Gary Lamers. He loved music, his family, and perhaps most of all, running his restaurant. In the past few days, we have received countless messages of what a great boss, friend, and mentor he was. These mean the world to us— thank you Right now, we don’t know much, but we do know that we are going to stay open and try our best to live up to the legacy that he built for this place. Gary, we will miss you.

— Tributes —

Ken Wanovich wrote

Carolyn, my wife Debbie, and I had many, many wonderful moments together with Gary in Stillwater, at their home, and every other Tuesday night at the restaurant where I played music. He definitely loved to talk about music, all his adventures, and he loved to listen to me play the guitar and sing in his restaurant and various places in Stillwater. We felt part of his family. He will be missed. May God give you all his peace and comfort as you remember the wonderful times spent together with Gary. – Ken & Debbie Wanovich

Conni Curtis-Outcelt wrote

I know Gary will be missed. I worked with him back in the early 80’s at Vittorios. He was a man filled with passion for his craft. I was Blessed to have known him.

Colleen Burke wrote

RIP Gary… He and Kim gave me a job fresh out of high school when they first opened back in the day. I ABSOLUTELY LOVED learning about wine pairings and the authentic foods he brought with him from across the river! Don’t want to see his legacy die. 😔 #keepmamamariasalive!

Halli Sevilla wrote

Very sad news – mama Maria’s was my very first job when I was 15/16. Fun memories – learned about good work ethic. Great food. Thinking about the Lamers family ✨

Derek Gilbert wrote

Im so saddened by this news. I worked for Gary at the former location and always loved to visit with him. He loved his staff, customers and family. RIP my friend.

Carol Repulski Dahle wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. I didn’t know Gary, but I know an excellent restaurant when I see one, and Mama Maria’s is excellent.

Prayers for his family and all who knew him. 🙏🏻

Jessica Robinson

I’m saddened by this news. Rest In Peace. Many years I worked there and I have some of the best memories and was able to meet and work along side of some of the best people there!! Prayers to the family!!

Penny Cudd Keith

So very sorry to hear. We worked and laughed often together at Clyde’s.

Luana Kuehn wrote

So very sorry to hear, he was such a nice man and always made a point of coming over to the table to see how things were and to thank us for coming.

Lori Lentz Williquett wrote

So sorry for your loss. Many fond memories of Gary while working at Vittorio’s. He was a sweet man.

