Gary & Laura Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Body located at State Game Area.
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Gary & Laura Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
A sad update I just received from Portage Department of Public Safety:
"We can confirm the identities of the two persons located in the State Game Area as Gary & Laura Johnson & that the manner of death will be listed as homicide." @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/tVC0LjEoiM
— Angeline McCall (@angelinemcccall) February 15, 2021
