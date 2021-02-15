Gary & Laura Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Body located at State Game Area.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Gary & Laura Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

A sad update I just received from Portage Department of Public Safety:

"We can confirm the identities of the two persons located in the State Game Area as Gary & Laura Johnson & that the manner of death will be listed as homicide." @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/tVC0LjEoiM — Angeline McCall (@angelinemcccall) February 15, 2021

Angeline McCall @angelinemcccall A sad update I just received from Portage Department of Public Safety: “We can confirm the identities of the two persons located in the State Game Area as Gary & Laura Johnson & that the manner of death will be listed as homicide.” @FOX17

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased. Tributes ———————— –