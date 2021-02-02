Gary Wesley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gary B. Wesley, attorney at law has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Gary B. Wesley, attorney at law has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Gary B. Wesley, attorney at law, has died.
For background, see this 1986 article about his CA ballot-measure arguments: https://t.co/5H2vsd3WB3
For more about his life and death, see this Mountain View Voice article:https://t.co/EeAGhBzcUA
— Jed (@elysdir) February 2, 2021
Jed @elysdir Gary B. Wesley, attorney at law, has died. For background, see this 1986 article about his CA ballot-measure arguments: https://latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1986-10-23-mn-7068-story.html… For more about his life and death, see this Mountain View Voice article:
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.