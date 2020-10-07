Gary Williams Death – Dead :Gary Williams Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Gary Williams has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Sam Wright on Twitter: “Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died. ”
Former Watertown mayor and Lake Area Technical College President Gary Williams has died. https://t.co/kOmfGJwAC6
— Sam Wright (@SamWrightTV) October 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.