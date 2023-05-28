“Gas station shooting victim” today : Gas Station Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Injured

Gas Station Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Injured today 2023.

A shooting at an Exxon gas station in Memphis has left one person dead and another injured. The Memphis Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred early on Sunday morning. One man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died due to his injuries, while another man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

News Source : https://www.actionnews5.com

