Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Dallas Police, the investigation is currently active and continuing. The article was posted on wcnc.com at 6:42 AM EDT on June 21, 2023, and updated at the same time.

Gaston County Shooting Fatal Shooting in Gaston County Homicide in Gaston County Suspect in Gaston County Shooting Gaston County Police Investigation

News Source : wcnc.com

Source Link :1 person dead after overnight shooting in Gaston County/