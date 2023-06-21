Geauga County High School Graduate Trent Mooney Dies in Tragic I-480 Accident: Obituary

Trent Mooney, Geauga County High School Graduate, Dies in I-480 Crash

Trent Mooney, a beloved Geauga County High School graduate, tragically passed away on Wednesday in a car accident on I-480. He was only 23 years old.

Mooney was known for his kind and gentle spirit, as well as his exceptional academic achievements. He graduated with honors from Geauga County High School in 2015 and went on to attend Ohio State University, where he earned a degree in engineering.

Mooney was driving home from work when the accident occurred. According to reports, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a barrier on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mooney’s family and friends are devastated by his loss. They remember him as a bright and ambitious young man with a promising future ahead of him.

“Trent was such a kind and caring person,” said one of his high school teachers. “He always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He will be deeply missed.”

Mooney’s funeral will be held on Monday at the Geauga County Funeral Home. The family has requested that donations be made to the Geauga County Scholarship Fund in Trent’s honor.

Trent Mooney Geauga County I-480 crash High school graduate Obituary