Ged Stokes Death -Dead – Obituary : Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, has died at the age of 65 has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Ged Stokes Death -Dead – Obituary : Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, has died at the age of 65 has Died .

Ged Stokes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

See new Tweets Conversation Times Sport @TimesSport Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, has died at the age of 65. The former New Zealand rugby league prop had brain cancer diagnosed in January and Ben was given leave by England to spend the majority of the summer in New Zealand. @legsidelizzy reports

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.