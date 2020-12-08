Ged Stokes Death -Dead – Obituary : Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, has died at the age of 65 has Died .
Ged Stokes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Ben Stokes' father, Ged, has died at the age of 65. The former New Zealand rugby league prop had brain cancer diagnosed in January and Ben was given leave by England to spend the majority of the summer in New Zealand. @legsidelizzy reports https://t.co/OtTyDxito0
— Times Sport (@TimesSport) December 8, 2020
