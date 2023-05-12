Gee Money Death : The Tragic End of Gee Money: A Look Back at His Life and Legacy

Reflecting on the Life and Legacy of Gee Money: A Tragic Conclusion

Gee Money: Rising Star Cut Short

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Gee Money, born Garrett Burton, was a rising star in the Baton Rouge rap scene. He grew up in a rough neighborhood, where violence and poverty were a daily reality. Despite this, he found solace in music and began rapping at the age of 12. He was heavily influenced by local rappers like Lil Boosie and Kevin Gates, who also grew up in Baton Rouge.

Joining NBA Youngboy’s Group

In 2015, Gee Money joined NBA Youngboy’s rap group and quickly became a fan favorite. He was known for his catchy hooks and emotional lyrics. His music often reflected his personal struggles and the pain he experienced growing up in a violent environment.

Big Break and Promising Career

Gee Money’s big break came in 2016 when he released his hit song “Industry” with NBA Youngboy. The song quickly became a viral sensation and amassed millions of views on YouTube. Gee Money’s star was on the rise, and many believed he had the potential to become one of the biggest rappers in the game.

Tragic End

However, tragedy struck in September 2017 when Gee Money was shot and killed outside of a recording studio in Baton Rouge. He was just 22 years old. The news of his death shocked the hip-hop community and left fans devastated.

Legacy and Impact

In the wake of Gee Money’s death, his family, friends, and fans have worked to keep his legacy alive. His music continues to be played and celebrated, and his memory is honored through various tributes and events. His death serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of violence in communities like Baton Rouge and the need for change.

Final Thoughts

The tragic end of Gee Money’s life is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of living each day to the fullest. While he may be gone, his music and legacy will continue to inspire and impact generations to come.

