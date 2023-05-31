“Gel French Tips Tutorial”: A Tutorial on Achieving Trendy French Styles with Gel Polish: Easy Tips

How to Do Easy French Tips with Gel Polish

French manicures have been a classic look for decades. They are simple, elegant and always in style. With gel polish, you can achieve a long-lasting French manicure that will look perfect for weeks. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create easy French tips with gel polish, as well as some trendy French styles to try.

What You Will Need

Base coat

Gel polish (white and clear)

UV or LED lamp

Top coat

Nail file

Cuticle pusher

Cotton balls or pads

Alcohol or nail polish remover

French tip guides (optional)

Step-by-Step Tutorial

Start by applying a base coat to your nails and cure it under the UV or LED lamp according to the instructions. Apply one or two coats of white gel polish on the tips of your nails, depending on how opaque you want them to be. Make sure to cap the free edge of your nails to prevent chipping. If you have trouble painting straight lines, you can use French tip guides to help you. Cure the polish under the lamp. Apply a layer of clear gel polish over the entire nail, including the white tips. Cure the polish under the lamp. Repeat step 3 until you achieve the desired thickness and shine. Remember to cap the free edge of your nails each time you apply the clear gel polish. Remove the sticky residue from your nails with alcohol or nail polish remover and a cotton ball or pad. Apply a top coat to seal and protect your manicure. Cure it under the lamp and remove the sticky residue again. Shape your nails with a file and push back your cuticles with a cuticle pusher. Apply cuticle oil to moisturize and nourish your nails and cuticles.

Trendy French Styles

If you want to spice up your French manicure, here are some trendy styles to try:

Reverse French

The reverse French is a modern twist on the classic French manicure. Instead of painting the tips white, you paint the base of your nails with a color of your choice and leave the tips natural.

Apply a base coat and cure it under the lamp. Paint the base of your nails with a color of your choice and cure it under the lamp. Use French tip guides to paint a curved line at the tips of your nails and cure it under the lamp. Apply a top coat and cure it under the lamp.

Ombre French

The ombre French is a gradient version of the classic French manicure. Instead of painting the tips white, you blend a light color into a darker color at the tips of your nails.

Apply a base coat and cure it under the lamp. Paint the base of your nails with a light color of your choice and cure it under the lamp. Apply a small amount of the darker color to a makeup sponge and dab it onto the tips of your nails, blending it into the light color. Cure it under the lamp. Apply a top coat and cure it under the lamp.

Glitter French

The glitter French adds some sparkle to the classic French manicure. Instead of painting the tips white, you paint them with glitter polish.

Apply a base coat and cure it under the lamp. Paint the tips of your nails with glitter polish and cure it under the lamp. Apply a layer of clear gel polish over the entire nail, including the glitter tips. Cure it under the lamp. Repeat step 3 until you achieve the desired thickness and shine. Remember to cap the free edge of your nails each time you apply the clear gel polish. Apply a top coat and cure it under the lamp.

Conclusion

French manicures are a timeless look that can be easily achieved with gel polish. Whether you prefer the classic white tips or want to try something new, these easy French tips and trendy styles will help you achieve the perfect French manicure.

Source Link :HOW TO DO EASY FRENCH TIPS WITH GEL POLISH | TRENDY FRENCH STYLES TUTORIAL/

