Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer Death – Dead : Edward Meyer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 14, 2020
0 Comment

Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“SecArmy on Twitter: “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of our 29th Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer. From restructuring the @USArmy, to improving the pay and educational benefits for our enlisted service members. You will truly be missed. ”

