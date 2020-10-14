Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer Death – Dead : Edward Meyer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

Tributes

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of our 29th Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Edward C."Shy" Meyer. From restructuring the @USArmy, to improving the pay and educational benefits for our enlisted service members. You will truly be missed. #OurNationRemembers. pic.twitter.com/uXRNZJ32AY — SecArmy (@SecArmy) October 14, 2020