Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer Death – Dead : Edward Meyer Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“SecArmy on Twitter: “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of our 29th Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Edward C.”Shy” Meyer. From restructuring the @USArmy, to improving the pay and educational benefits for our enlisted service members. You will truly be missed. ”
Tributes
———————— –
My heartfelt condolences on the passing of our 29th Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Edward C."Shy" Meyer. From restructuring the @USArmy, to improving the pay and educational benefits for our enlisted service members. You will truly be missed. #OurNationRemembers. pic.twitter.com/uXRNZJ32AY
— SecArmy (@SecArmy) October 14, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.