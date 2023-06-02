Gender-Affirming Care Doctor: A Comprehensive Guide to Finding a Doctor for Gender-Affirming Care: Step-by-Step

Finding Gender-Affirming Care: A Guide for Transgender, Gender-Nonconforming, and Nonbinary Folks
For transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary folks from all identities, finding a doctor who provides gender-affirming care is crucial. Gender-affirming care supports and affirms an individual’s gender identity, according to the World Health Organization. However, finding a doctor who provides such care can be a challenge.
Here are some tips on how to find gender-affirming care:
- Research and Ask for Recommendations
Researching online is a good place to start. There are many online resources that can help individuals find doctors who provide gender-affirming care. Some online resources include the GLMA Provider Directory, Trans Health Care, and RAD Remedy.
Additionally, asking for recommendations from other transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary folks can be helpful. Asking friends, family members, or support groups for recommendations is a great way to find doctors who provide gender-affirming care.
- Check for Inclusivity
When researching or asking for recommendations, it’s important to check for inclusivity. Inclusive doctors prioritize the needs and experiences of transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary folks. They use inclusive language, respect pronouns, and use affirming terminology.
Inclusive doctors also provide gender-affirming care, which can include hormone therapy, gender-affirming surgeries, and mental health support.
- Verify Insurance Coverage
Before scheduling an appointment, it’s important to verify insurance coverage. Gender-affirming care can be expensive, and insurance coverage varies. Verifying insurance coverage beforehand can prevent unexpected costs.
- Prepare for the Appointment
Preparing for the appointment can make the experience less stressful. Some things to consider include:
- Write down questions or concerns beforehand
- Bring a list of current medications and medical history
- Bring an ID that matches your gender identity
- Bring a support person if desired
- Advocate for Yourself
During the appointment, it’s important to advocate for oneself. Inclusive doctors prioritize the needs and experiences of transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary folks, but advocating for oneself can ensure that needs and concerns are addressed.
Advocating for oneself can include:
- Speaking up about concerns or questions
- Requesting that pronouns and affirming language are used
- Requesting referrals for gender-affirming care
In conclusion, finding gender-affirming care can be a challenge, but it’s important for transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary folks to find a doctor who provides such care. Researching, asking for recommendations, checking for inclusivity, verifying insurance coverage, preparing for appointments, and advocating for oneself are all important steps in finding gender-affirming care. Remember, everyone deserves affirming and inclusive healthcare.
