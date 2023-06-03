gender-affirming treatment ban in Texas: Texas Governor Enacts Prohibition on Gender-Confirming Care for Transgender Minors

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

On Friday, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 14, which bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Texas is now the 18th and largest state in the nation to enact such a ban. The bill was passed by the state’s Republican-majority legislature last month, despite fierce opposition from Democrats.

The law, set to take effect on September 1, is considered “vicious,” “cruel,” and “blatantly unconstitutional” by Ash Hall, policy and advocacy strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. Gender-affirming care is considered “a supportive form of health care” that improves “the mental health and overall well-being of gender-diverse children and adolescents,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The practice is backed by nearly all major medical associations in the U.S.

The ban has some exceptions for youth already undergoing treatment or those who attended at least 12 sessions of mental health counseling or psychotherapy for at least six months. However, the law is the latest example of an ongoing push by Republican lawmakers in conservative states to restrict the rights of the LGBTQ community, specifically trans youth.

Texas has an estimated 29,800 trans youth between the ages of 13 and 17, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute, a public policy research institute focused on sexual orientation and gender identity issues. State civil rights organizations and national LGBTQ groups have already vowed to fight the ban in court.

“Gov. Abbott has signed #SB14 into law, banning life-saving health care for trans youth,” the ACLU of Texas tweeted Friday night. “Abbott can’t stop trans youth from thriving in Texas — and we’ll take him to court to make sure of it.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 520 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures so far this year. Over 220 of those specifically restrict the rights of transgender and nonbinary people.

This ban is a clear violation of the rights of trans youth in Texas. The fact that gender-affirming care is considered a supportive form of health care by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is backed by nearly all major medical associations in the U.S. should be enough to make it clear that this ban is not only cruel but also unconstitutional.

Trans youth deserve access to the care they need to live happy and healthy lives. This ban will only serve to harm them and deny them the care that they need. We must stand up against these attacks on the LGBTQ community and fight to ensure that all people, regardless of their gender identity, have access to the care they need to live their lives to the fullest.

Gender-affirming treatment Transgender youth Texas ban on gender-affirming treatment LGBTQ+ rights Medical discrimination

News Source : Muri Assunção, New York Daily News

Source Link :Texas governor signs ban on gender-affirming treatment for trans youth/