gender-affirming treatment: Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Law Prohibiting Gender-Affirming Treatment for Transgender Minors

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bill that restricts gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth and also imposes obstacles for adults seeking treatment. The law is part of a broader Republican political strategy to curtail transgender rights, with more than 500 bills affecting LGBTQ matters proposed across the US and at least 48 enacted, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The bills have expanded to limit healthcare access for transgender adults and in some cases sought to charge parents and doctors with child abuse if they provide treatment to transgender youth.

The new law in Florida, known as Senate Bill 254, bans gender-affirming medical care such as puberty blockers or hormone therapy for transgender youth. It requires transgender adults to obtain written consent on a form adopted by the Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine, two oversight boards whose members are appointed by the governor and have already taken steps to restrict transgender care under DeSantis. The law also grants state courts jurisdiction in child custody battles over transgender minors when a Florida parent opposes treatment being pursued under an out-of-state parent.

At least 14 other states have banned treatments for transgender youth, although many face legal challenges in the courts. Surgery for minors is exceedingly rare and only occurs after extensive monitoring by multiple medical professionals. Many Republican supporters of the bills distrust the prevailing medical consensus, which endorses gender-affirming care and in some cases considers it life-saving. Instead, opponents of transgender health care claim it is dangerous and experimental, with some labeling the measures as chemical castration or child abuse.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) criticized the passage of the Florida bill, saying it interfered with the doctor-patient relationship. “Florida’s bill has created a chilling effect on the medical community by inserting politics into healthcare,” said Marci Bowers, the association’s president, in a statement.

DeSantis, who is expected to launch a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in the coming weeks, has staked part of his political future on cultural issues surrounding LGBTQ rights. He also signed into law a so-called “bathroom bill” requiring all restrooms or locker rooms at public facilities to be used exclusively for people based on their gender at birth.

Critics argue that the Florida law and similar bills in other states are discriminatory and violate the rights of transgender individuals to access necessary healthcare. They also raise concerns about the impact on mental health and quality of life for transgender youth who may face increased social isolation and stigma as a result of being denied treatment. Advocates for transgender rights are calling for a federal-level response to protect the rights of transgender individuals across the US.

1. Transgender Rights

2. Gender-affirming Treatment

3. Minor’s Health and Safety

4. LGBTQ+ Community

5. Medical Ethics

News Source : New Delhi Times

Source Link :Desantis Signs Florida Ban on Gender-Affirming Treatment for Transgender Minors – New Delhi Times/