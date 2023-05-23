“Gender Pay Gap in Hollywood”: Reportedly, Gal Gadot Earned Only a Fraction of Her Net Worth for Her Role in the $360M Fast and Furious Movie.

Becoming Wonder Woman: How Gal Gadot’s Net Worth Reached Extraordinary Heights

Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman catapulted her net worth to extraordinary heights. But her financial success is not solely attributed to her ventures within the DC universe. In truth, her substantial net worth is a testament to the surprisingly lucrative opportunities she has seized throughout her acting career and her earlier endeavors as a model.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot’s journey to stardom began unexpectedly after completing her mandatory two-year military service for the Israeli Defense Forces. She participated in beauty pageants across the globe, laying the foundation for her eventual rise to prominence.

Her breakthrough at the box office came with her role in Fast & Furious 4 in 2009, where her initial salary was reported to be just under $20,000. But her involvement in the subsequent installments of the franchise likely yielded higher earnings. She continued to make her mark in the Fast & Furious series, starring in the fifth and sixth films, solidifying her presence in the lucrative franchise.

In addition to her earnings from the DC Universe films, Gal Gadot secured a substantial payday of $20 million for her role in Netflix’s Red Notice in 2020. This significant sum further attests to Gadot’s rising stature in the entertainment industry, solidifying her as a highly sought-after and well-compensated actress.

Did Gal Gadot Make A Fortune With Wonder Woman Films?

The salary that Gal Gadot received for her portrayal of Wonder Woman became a topic of significant controversy when it was disclosed in 2017. She was initially compensated a mere $300,000 for her leading role in the film, which seemed remarkably disproportionate when juxtaposed with the movie’s immense financial triumph, amassing a staggering $821 million in global earnings.

Following the success of Wonder Woman in 2017, Gal Gadot successfully negotiated a more substantial salary for the sequel. She earned a remarkable 33 times higher than her previous earnings, amounting to a reported $10 million salary for reprising her role as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman: 1984. Her net worth is around $30 million, which is 1500 times more than what she made for her first Fast and Furious film.

Gal Gadot’s net worth is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. Her success is not limited to her portrayals of Wonder Woman but also extends to her earlier endeavors as a model and her roles in other films. It is safe to say that Gal Gadot’s star will continue to rise, and her net worth will reflect her growing prominence in the entertainment industry.

