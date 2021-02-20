Gene Duffy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gene Duffy has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Gene Duffy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our close friend, Gene Duffy. Gene was a true friend and a very instrumental contributor to both his community and the semipro football world everywhere. Our prayers are with his friends and family during this time. pic.twitter.com/YuhbZO2J4F
— PCFL (@ThePCFL) February 20, 2021
