By | November 6, 2020
0 Comment

Gene Felton Death -Dead : Star @IMSA racer Gene Felton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Gene Felton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” Mike Joy on Twitter: “Sad news: Gene Felton has passed. Star @IMSA racer, teamed with Billy Hagan, Terry Labonte @Rolex24Hours, @24hoursoflemans. His Atlanta shop has restored many IMSA, Nascar cars for vintage racing. 1 of the last “drive it like you stole it” road racers, he gave his all every lap.”

