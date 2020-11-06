Gene Felton Death -Dead : Star @IMSA racer Gene Felton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Gene Felton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” Mike Joy on Twitter: “Sad news: Gene Felton has passed. Star @IMSA racer, teamed with Billy Hagan, Terry Labonte @Rolex24Hours, @24hoursoflemans. His Atlanta shop has restored many IMSA, Nascar cars for vintage racing. 1 of the last “drive it like you stole it” road racers, he gave his all every lap.”

Sad news: Gene Felton has passed. Star @IMSA racer, teamed with Billy Hagan, Terry Labonte @Rolex24Hours, @24hoursoflemans. His Atlanta shop has restored many IMSA, Nascar cars for vintage racing. 1 of the last "drive it like you stole it" road racers, he gave his all every lap. — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) November 6, 2020

Tributes

Never met the guy, but his name often popped up over the decades he was present in the motorsports world. RIP Gene Felton https://t.co/Owk7d31UEI — Aaron Creed (@aaron_creed) November 6, 2020