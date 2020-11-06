Gene Felton Death -Dead : Star @IMSA racer Gene Felton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Gene Felton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.
Sad news: Gene Felton has passed. Star @IMSA racer, teamed with Billy Hagan, Terry Labonte @Rolex24Hours, @24hoursoflemans. His Atlanta shop has restored many IMSA, Nascar cars for vintage racing.
1 of the last "drive it like you stole it" road racers, he gave his all every lap.
— Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) November 6, 2020
Tributes
Never met the guy, but his name often popped up over the decades he was present in the motorsports world. RIP Gene Felton https://t.co/Owk7d31UEI
— Aaron Creed (@aaron_creed) November 6, 2020
