Gene Martinez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gene Martinez has Died.

Gene Martinez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

Neal Ward Properties is in San Francisco, California. 11h · My heart is stunned, saddened, and broken. Gene Martinez became my friend and fearless leader as we launched Compass San Francisco in 2016. We laughed, we discussed, we learned, but most of all we grew. He introduced me to my associate Pete, who equally relied on Gene for guidance and support as he found his way. Gene brought endless smiles, boundless charisma, and an authentic spirit that both humbled and excited. Rest in peace, my friend.

Lezlie Morgan Heath

We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.❤️

Doug Leibinger

Thank you Neal Ward Properties for sharing these memories. Very sad – we lost a good soul today.

Madeleine Romanello

So unbelievable and sad we are all in shock