Gene McDowell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Gene McDowell has Died .

Gene McDowell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

R.I.P. to the man who saved @UCF_Football, Gene McDowell, who served as head coach during the 1980s and 1990s in addition to a stint as AD. He was 80. This 1986 feature from the Sentinel, just as he was getting started, is amazing. https://t.co/MvsE03YbLU pic.twitter.com/RqwhrLXNvO — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) January 26, 2021

