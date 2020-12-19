Gene Oldham Death -Obituary – Dead : Gene Oldham has Died .

Gene Oldham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Main Street Pittsboro Yesterday at 10:33 AM · We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Gene Oldham last night. The Oldhams are prominent members of our community and through Gene’s vision have built a beloved downtown establishment with a widespread reputation. S&T’s Soda Shoppe has been, and continues to be, a favorite place for families to enjoy a meal or ice cream in an atmosphere reminiscent of more simple times. So many families have shared warm moments and fond memories due, in large part, to their generous, enthusiastic hospitality. Please keep the Oldhams in your thoughts today and in the coming days and weeks.

Source: Main Street Pittsboro – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

Wendy Cameron Strickland wrote

So sad to hear of this great loss. It was always a pleasure to see his smile when you walked into the soda shoppe. He will be greatly missed.

Rob Melton wrote

I am so saddened to hear this. He will be missed so much. I’m not good with words but he was always super nice to me as well as the whole S&T family. My prayers are with the family for strength during this difficult time.

Doug Arthur wrote

Very saddened to hear of Gene’s passing. A fine gentleman ànd a better friend. I had the pleasure of knowing him and his family for 19 years and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. RIP Gene

Crystal Wright wrote

So sad. Mr. Oldham was such a nice man. His presence and warm personality will be greatly missed. Prayers and love for the entire Oldham family.

Julia Marie D-Siciliano

Omg we are shocked and saddened beyond words. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vicky and the family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Pittsboro will not be the same without this gentle man.

Melissa Boisvert Graf

Oh my, what a devastating loss for his loving family and our community. He was always quick with a smile. Sending hopes for comfort during this unimaginably sad time.

Alesha Foushee Washington

My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Mr. Gene was ALWAYS pleasant and kind to me and my family when we came to the shop.

Lisa Meeker

So very sorry for your loss. We have always thought very highly of this man and his family, since we’ve moved here. Our prayers are with you.

Renee McLaurin Giles

So very sorry to hear. He was always delightful when we came in and so sweet to people. Love and prayers for the family during a difficult time!

Dorina Arthur

He will be missed! Very sorry to hear such sad news!

Kathryn Hill Davis

Oh my…Shocked, and so very sorry to learn this… Our sympathies, and prayers, and love go out to you all…

Ann Centeno

So sad to hear of his passing. He was always so kind and welcoming. Many sweet memories made at S&T. Praying for the family.