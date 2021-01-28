Gene Spitzer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chief Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Spitzer has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Chief Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Spitzer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
Our thoughts are with the Rocky Top Fire Department, Tenn., and the family and friends of Chief Ronald "Ronnie" Gene Spitzer, who passed away as the result of contracting COVID-19 while on duty. #LODD #LastAlarm pic.twitter.com/lLokok7mfM
— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 28, 2021
