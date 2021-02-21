Gene Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gene Taylor has Died .

Gene Taylor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

I am so saddened to hear of the passing of the great and unique keyboard player Gene Taylor . I Have known him since we…

Tributes

Andy Atkinson

Sincere condolences, Gene was amazing, on record and especially playing live. RIP Gene.



Nancy Day

So sorry for such a great loss Walter 🙏

Greg Wines

I saw Gene Taylor many times with many bands. He was hard to look away from, when he was on stage. Truly a great musician who will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Mr. Taylor. Love and Mercy to your family.

Julie Booth

I am so sorry for your loss, our loss. Damn.



Tom Darian

He was awesome, saw him with James Harman and many others over the years, RIP



James Sherrill

Wow so sorry for your loss. But thank you Walter for giving us you!! Your amazing music has changed the way . I play music!!Thanks for sharing your beautiful soul!!



Bruno Cuvry

He was a great player and personality especially when he played boogie woogie. I saw him different times in Belgium were he lived some years. So sad news.. Such a great artist

Tim Ironmonger

So very sorry for your loss Walter…sincere condolences!

Rob Armstrong

Sorry for the loss of your friend. Condolences to the family

Mike Cipriano

seen him playing with the T-birds many times and did actually meet him and talk with him ,really nice guy and R I P Mr. Taylor

