“Gene Therapy Advances”: Opportunities for Sector Growth Abound with Progress in Gene Therapy

Global HIV Treatment Market: Advances in Gene Therapy Present Significant Opportunities for Sector Growth

The global HIV treatment market is projected to reach USD 25.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.42% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is due to the rise in global HIV prevalence, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, progress in treatment methodologies, and the advent of innovative drugs with higher efficacy and resistance profiles. Despite the absence of a definitive cure for HIV at present, ongoing research and development activities offer hope for more efficient treatments in the future.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The market report has segmented the global HIV treatment market into seventeen segments namely, Biktarvy, Cabenuva, Sunlenca (lenacapavir), Islatravir, Genvoya, Odefsey, bNAbs, Descovy, Capsid, Dovato, Tivicay, Juluca, VH184, Triumeq, Atripla, Truvada, and Generics. In 2022, the Biktarvy segment dominates the market share due to its high efficacy, minimal side effects, and convenience, coupled with its proven effectiveness across diverse patient populations, making it a preferred choice for both clinicians and patients.

By Region:

The global HIV treatment market can be divided into two major regions: The US, and European Union + Rest of the World (EU + ROW). In 2022, the US dominated the global HIV treatment market due to its broad coverage of health insurance, effective HIV awareness programs, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies engaged in HIV research and drug development. The US HIV treatment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to ongoing advancements in medical technology and pharmaceuticals.

Global HIV Treatment Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The HIV treatment market has experienced significant growth due to the development of more effective and tolerable antiretroviral treatments (ARTs), increased availability and affordability of ARTs, and growing awareness and prevention efforts. Ongoing development of innovative medications is expected to sustain market growth, benefiting individuals worldwide by improving treatment accessibility, affordability, and quality of life, while also preventing drug resistance and promoting long-term health outcomes.

Challenges: Drug-resistant strains of HIV pose a major challenge to the global HIV treatment market, necessitating continuous research, development of new antiretroviral therapies, and monitoring of resistance trends. Adherence to treatment regimens and ensuring the quality and availability of medications are crucial to mitigate drug resistance. Addressing these challenges is vital for maintaining the effectiveness of current treatments and developing novel therapies capable of combating drug-resistant HIV strains.

Market Trends: Advances in gene therapy have the potential to revolutionize the global HIV treatment market, offering more targeted and effective treatment options, potential functional cures, and improved patient outcomes. Promising candidates in development indicate significant growth opportunities and market potential, transforming the treatment landscape and enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with HIV. More trends in the market are believed to grow the HIV treatment market during the forecasted period, which may include increasing penetration of artificial intelligence, increasing adoption of telemedicine, development of long-acting injectable, focus on combination therapies, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The global HIV treatment market is consolidated, with major pharmaceutical companies like Gilead Sciences, ViiV Healthcare, and Merck leading the market with their comprehensive drug portfolios. These firms, with expansive drug portfolios, significantly shape the market. Notably, Gilead’s Biktarvy and ViiV’s Dovato offer effective treatment options with limited side effects. These companies continue to innovate, investing in research and development to improve patient outcomes and address persistent HIV challenges.

Further, key players in the global HIV treatment market are:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (ViiV Healthcare)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cipla Limited

Viatris Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hetero Drugs Limited

Key Attributes:

No. of Pages: 169

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $23.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $25.49 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 1.4 %

Regions Covered: Global

Conclusion:

The global HIV treatment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the rise in global HIV prevalence, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, progress in treatment methodologies, and the advent of innovative drugs with higher efficacy and resistance profiles. The ongoing development of innovative medications is expected to sustain market growth, benefiting individuals worldwide by improving treatment accessibility, affordability, and quality of life, while also preventing drug resistance and promoting long-term health outcomes. Addressing challenges like drug-resistant strains of HIV and ensuring the quality and availability of medications is crucial for maintaining the effectiveness of current treatments and developing novel therapies capable of combating drug-resistant HIV strains. Advances in gene therapy have the potential to revolutionize the global HIV treatment market, offering more targeted and effective treatment options, potential functional cures, and improved patient outcomes.

