“Gene Therapy Advances”: Significant Opportunities for Sector Growth in Gene Therapy through Advances in Technology

Global HIV Treatment Market to Reach $25.49 Billion by 2030

The global HIV treatment market is expected to reach $25.49 billion by 2030, according to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market, which was valued at $22.38 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.42% between 2023 and 2030. The report analyzed the market by product and region and assessed the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) for HIV Treatment

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is a combination of drugs used to manage the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and prevent it from progressing to AIDS. ART slows the rate at which the virus replicates in the body, which helps maintain the immune system’s health, reduces the risk of transmission, and enhances the patient’s quality of life.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report segmented the global HIV treatment market into 17 product categories, which include Biktarvy, Cabenuva, Sunlenca (lenacapavir), Islatravir, Genvoya, Odefsey, bNAbs, Descovy, Capsid, Dovato, Tivicay, Juluca, VH184, Triumeq, Atripla, Truvada, and Generics. In 2022, Biktarvy dominated the market share due to its high efficacy, minimal side effects, and convenience. By region, the market was divided into the US and European Union + Rest of the World (EU + ROW). The US dominated the market in 2022 due to its broad health insurance coverage, effective HIV awareness programs, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies engaged in HIV research and drug development. The US HIV treatment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to ongoing advancements in medical technology and pharmaceuticals.

Global HIV Treatment Market Dynamics

The growth of the HIV treatment market is driven by a rise in global HIV prevalence, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, progress in treatment methodologies, and the advent of innovative drugs with higher efficacy and resistance profiles. The market faces challenges such as drug-resistant strains of HIV, stigma, discrimination, and access to treatment. However, ongoing research and development activities offer hope for more efficient treatments in the future. Advances in gene therapy have the potential to revolutionize the global HIV treatment market, offering more targeted and effective treatment options, potential functional cures, and improved patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global HIV treatment market is consolidated, with major pharmaceutical companies like Gilead Sciences, ViiV Healthcare, and Merck leading the market with their comprehensive drug portfolios. These firms, with expansive drug portfolios, significantly shape the market. Gilead’s Biktarvy and ViiV’s Dovato offer effective treatment options with limited side effects. These companies continue to innovate, investing in research and development to improve patient outcomes and address persistent HIV challenges. Gilead’s recent FDA application for lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, exemplifies their commitment to innovation.

The report provides an overview of the global HIV treatment market, including its growth drivers, challenges, market trends, and competitive landscape. It also includes company profiles of key players in the market, such as Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (ViiV Healthcare), Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla Limited, Viatris Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Hetero Drugs Limited.

Gene Therapy Innovation Gene Therapy Advancements Gene Therapy Market Growth Gene Editing Technologies Genetic Disease Treatment

News Source : PRNewswire

Source Link :Advances in Gene Therapy Present Significant Opportunities for Sector Growth/