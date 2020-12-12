Gene Tyranny Death -Dead – Obituary : “Blue” Gene Tyranny has Died .
“Blue” Gene Tyranny has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
So sad to hear of the passing of "Blue" Gene Tyranny — a one-of-a-kind talent and lynchpin for so much music I love. Take the time to watch @davidbernabo's wonderful documentary portrait of "Blue," "Just for the Record": https://t.co/tlAZ0lJO4r pic.twitter.com/FxGhAFI34R
— David Grubbs (@blackfaurest) December 12, 2020
