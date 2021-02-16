Gene Vivero Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Boxing legend , Gene Vivero has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Boxing legend , Gene Vivero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dallas boxing mourns the loss of a legend. Gene Vivero passed away Sunday. Our thoughts are with his family and the countless young athletes in the DFW whose lives were touched by this man. Rest easy, friend. pic.twitter.com/wjn11Z6FMT — Dallas Boxing (@dallas_boxing) February 16, 2021

Dallas Boxing @dallas_boxing Dallas boxing mourns the loss of a legend. Gene Vivero passed away Sunday. Our thoughts are with his family and the countless young athletes in the DFW whose lives were touched by this man. Rest easy, friend.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased. Tributes ———————— –