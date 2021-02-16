Gene Vivero Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Boxing legend , Gene Vivero has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Boxing legend , Gene Vivero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Dallas boxing mourns the loss of a legend.
Gene Vivero passed away Sunday. Our thoughts are with his family and the countless young athletes in the DFW whose lives were touched by this man.
Rest easy, friend. pic.twitter.com/wjn11Z6FMT
— Dallas Boxing (@dallas_boxing) February 16, 2021
Tributes
