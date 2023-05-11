General Hospital Cast : Get to Know Your Favorite General Hospital Characters: The Ultimate Cast Guide

Discover Your Favorite Characters: The Ultimate Guide to General Hospital Cast

General Hospital: The Longest-Running Soap Opera in the United States

General Hospital is a television show that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. With over 14,000 episodes, it has become a staple in American television. The show’s success can be attributed to its captivating storylines, talented actors, and relatable characters. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the General Hospital cast, including some of the most popular characters and their storylines.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard)

Sonny is one of the most iconic characters on General Hospital. He’s a mob boss with a heart of gold who’s been through a lot over the years. He’s been shot, stabbed, and survived an explosion, but he’s always managed to come out on top. Sonny’s love life has been just as tumultuous as his criminal career. He’s been married multiple times and has had countless affairs, but his true love is Carly.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright)

Carly is Sonny’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and the mother of his children. She’s a strong, independent woman who’s always been able to hold her own against Sonny and his dangerous lifestyle. Carly has also been married multiple times and has had her fair share of affairs, but her loyalty to Sonny has never wavered.

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton)

Jason is Sonny’s right-hand man and a former hitman. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and lost his memory, but eventually regained it. He’s been in love with Sam for years and they have a son together. Jason is one of the most beloved characters on the show.

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco)

Sam is a former con artist who turned her life around when she fell in love with Jason. She’s been through a lot, including losing her daughter and being kidnapped by Helena Cassadine. Sam is a strong, independent woman who’s not afraid to fight for what she wants.

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst)

Elizabeth is a nurse at General Hospital and has been a part of the show since 1997. She’s been involved in many popular storylines over the years, including a love triangle with Jason and Lucky Spencer. Elizabeth has been through a lot, including being raped by a serial killer and losing her son. She’s a fan favorite and one of the most relatable characters on the show.

Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth)

Franco is a controversial character who’s been through a lot of changes over the years. He started out as a serial killer, but eventually turned his life around and became an artist. Franco is currently married to Elizabeth and they have two children together.

Ava Jerome (Maura West)

Ava is a powerful businesswoman who’s been involved in some of the show’s most dramatic storylines. She’s been married multiple times and has had affairs with many of the show’s male characters. Ava is a complex character who’s not afraid to do whatever it takes to get what she wants.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes)

Anna is a former spy and a fan favorite on the show. She’s been involved in many popular storylines over the years, including a romance with Robert Scorpio. Anna is currently involved in a storyline with Peter August and has been trying to bring him down for his crimes.

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms)

Maxie is a fashionista who’s been through a lot over the years. She’s been involved in many popular storylines, including a love triangle with Nathan West and Dante Falconeri. Maxie is currently involved in a storyline with Peter August, who she believes is responsible for Nathan’s death.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna)

Dante is a detective at the Port Charles Police Department and has been involved in many popular storylines over the years. He’s been married to Lulu Spencer and they have a son together. Dante is currently involved in a storyline with his father, Sonny, and his brother, Michael.

In conclusion, General Hospital has a cast of talented actors who bring their characters to life in a way that’s both captivating and relatable. The show has been on the air for over 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down. With its intriguing storylines and beloved characters, it’s no wonder why General Hospital has become a television icon.