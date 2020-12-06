General Ostovar Death -Dead : General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has Died .
General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Ina lilah waina ilayhi rajioon
I regret to inform that General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has succumbed to injuries sustained in Iran-Saddam war [chemical weapons] and has passed away.
May he rest in peace 💛 pic.twitter.com/9eyxjilpgq
— Saeed (@Haman_Ten) December 6, 2020
