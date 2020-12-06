General Ostovar Death -Dead : General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has Died .

Ina lilah waina ilayhi rajioon

I regret to inform that General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has succumbed to injuries sustained in Iran-Saddam war [chemical weapons] and has passed away.

