General Ostovar Death -Dead : General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

General Ostovar Death -Dead : General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has Died .

General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Saeed @Haman_Ten Ina lilah waina ilayhi rajioon I regret to inform that General Ostovar, the liberator of Nubl and al-zahraa/ Palmyra/Southern Aleppo has succumbed to injuries sustained in Iran-Saddam war [chemical weapons] and has passed away. May he rest in peace

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.