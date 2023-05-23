“Generational wealth management”: Sustaining Generational Wealth: The Role of Family Offices

The Role of Family Offices and Good Governance in Long-Term Generational Wealth

Introduction

Both the saying “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations” and the Chinese adage “wealth does not last beyond three generations” describe the general inability of wealthy families to maintain their wealth for over three generations. This article discusses the role of Family Offices and good governance practices in facilitating long-term generational wealth for ultra-high-net-worth families.

Family Offices for Wealth Preservation

Family Offices are often created by families with the intention to preserve wealth and facilitate wealth transfer. According to a survey conducted for the Global Family Office Compensation benchmarking report 2023 in collaboration with KPMG, 62% of Family Offices globally reported that the purpose of their Family Office is wealth preservation.

However, it has been found that 42% of Family Offices worldwide do not have a formalised governance structure in place, a further 48% do not have an enforceable succession plan, and 52% do not have a Family Board. This lack of good governance is the reason why most Family Offices across the world only have one or two generations at play. To break the “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves” curse, it is important for families to uphold good governance practices.

The Importance of Good Governance

A robust governance framework is as crucial to the success of a Family Office as it is to a large corporation. To achieve good governance, it is important to treat the Family Office like a separate business instead of an extension of the family. This allows for a 6-page long family constitution that sets out the mission, duties and expectations of shareholders, compensation and the general principles and aspirations of the family. The presence of a constitution allows the family to create consensus and instil values across the Family Office.

Additionally, a family forum that allows the family members and shareholders to discuss all the Family Offices-related issues is important. A family council consisting of 2 family directors and 2 other shareholders that “make the most important decisions” is present as an extra layer of checks and balances. This shows the family has a well-thought-through governance framework that facilitates long-term generational wealth for them.

Effective Succession Planning

Another key element to long-term wealth is an effective succession plan. Proactively developing continuity and succession plans is imperative for both the family and the Family Office. It ensures that the right people are assigned to the right roles as well as enabling a smooth transition between the incumbent leaders and successors.

It is also important to note that succession planning does not necessarily involve the next generation family member. Family members may not have the professional experience, education, or aptitude required to take on the role. Family Offices often make the mistake of passing important roles onto the next generation even if they are not qualified or motivated to do so. Putting exceptional wealth and sensitive matters into the hands of a person that may be incompetent is precarious and harmful to the longevity of the Family Office.

Looking outside of the family is a great way of professionalising the family’s wealth. Family Office may be benefited from external experts that can mentor the next generation or take over the role entirely. These professionals from benchmarked environments such as financial and professional services will also be able to transform Family Offices into professionalised entities with standardised processes.

Misalignment of Interests and Priorities

Misalignment of interests, goals and priorities is often the reason behind the failure of generational wealth transfer and long-term wealth preservation. Aside from being the steward of family assets and an investment management vehicle, the Family Office also plays an important role in bridging the generations and supporting family succession.

The presence of a Family Office, paired with a clear governance framework can promote cohesion and act as a vehicle for consensus building. This is also demonstrated in the Campden Wealth interview, where the CEO suggests that most family members do not feel entitled to the enormous wealth, as they all receive 1% of net assets as dividends from the Family Office under the governance framework.

Conclusion

Wealth can be lost as quickly as it is created. With good governance practices in place, Family Offices can foster generational wealth transfer and preserve wealth for generations to come. It is strongly recommended that families establish a Board or Investment Committee with external experts that can bring a fresh perspective on best practices and oversees the major decisions. This ensures a smooth and stable operation, contributing to the Family Office’s longevity.

Wealth management strategies for family offices Multigenerational planning for family wealth Investment diversification for long-term sustainability Implementing effective governance structures for family businesses Balancing philanthropy and financial objectives in family wealth management

News Source : Paul Westall

Source Link :How Do Family Offices Sustain Generational Wealth?/