“Genesis Electrified G80”: Genesis Electrified G80: 10 Essential Facts to Keep in Mind

The automobile sector has undergone a significant shift towards sustainable alternatives in recent years, with hybrid and electric vehicles gaining increasing popularity. From compact cars to luxury sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks, all-electric models are gradually replacing their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Among them, the Genesis Electrified G80 stands out as a noteworthy luxury sedan that comes with an array of futuristic features and tech.

Genesis, the luxury car manufacturing arm of the Korean carmaker Hyundai, has entered the race to tap into the luxury sedan market. However, with immense competition from the likes of BMW i4, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Polestar 2, and Tesla Model 3, the journey ahead won’t be easy. Nonetheless, Genesis has come up with a strategy to make its electric G80 stand out in the crowd.

The Genesis Electrified G80 looks striking on the outside, with a sleek and aerodynamic body borrowed from its ICE sibling. The signature Quad Lamps give it a futuristic feel, while the bold front grille that covers the charging port commands attention on the road. The turbine-shaped 19-inch alloy wheels and the bumper at the rear are unique to the electric version. The Matira Blue color option, inspired by the blue waters of Matira Beach in the South Pacific Ocean, adds to the car’s sustainability and luxury appeal.

The Electrified G80 comes with a fast-charging capability that allows for a 10- to 80-percent recharge in just 22 minutes, thanks to its 350kW/800V DC Fast-Charge system. The high-capacity battery of this luxury sedan also facilitates Vehicle-to-Load Charging, allowing it to power small devices. With an EPA-estimated range of 282 miles in a single charge, the Electrified G80 boasts an impressive fuel efficiency of 105 MPGe in the city.

One area where the Genesis Electrified G80 shines is in the driving experience. With its electric powertrain, drivers can enjoy a quiet and responsive performance on the road. The dual motor AWD system delivers a maximum output of 272 kW and a torque of 700 Nm, propelling the car to 62 MPH in just 4.9 seconds. The 87.2 kWh lithium-ion battery is the source of the motors’ power, while the regenerative braking controlled by paddle shifters mounted on a steering wheel makes the driving experience much smoother.

The Electrified G80’s sleek and futuristic design continues inside the car, with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen integrated into the dashboard. The infotainment screen is complemented by a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster and twin 9.2-inch rear seat entertainment screens. The Genesis Electrified G80 feels like an individual’s personal sanctuary, with every detail carefully crafted for maximum comfort and functionality. The car also comes with an array of safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, and Smart Cruise Control.

While the Genesis Electrified G80 is an excellent luxury sedan, it comes with a higher price tag than its competitors. With a starting MSRP of $79,825, it is more expensive than the 2023 BMW i4 and the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Sedan. However, it is still cheaper than the 2022 Tesla Model S, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS, and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT.

One drawback of the Genesis Electrified G80 is its interior space, which may feel cramped for taller individuals or those requiring more legroom. The rear seats offer 36.6-inch headroom and 35.9-inch legroom, while the trunk space of 10.7 cubic feet may not be enough for larger items.

Genesis has made sure that its luxury sedan represents sustainability in every way possible. The optional solar sunroof system, for instance, charges the car’s batteries with solar power to increase its driving range and supply additional power to the air conditioning while stationary. The car’s active road noise control ensures a quieter ride, while the interior materials, such as Nappa leather and open-pore wood trim, add to its luxurious appeal.

In conclusion, the Genesis Electrified G80 is an excellent luxury sedan packed with futuristic features and tech. While it comes with a higher price tag than its competitors and may feel cramped on the inside, it offers an impressive driving experience, fuel efficiency, and sustainability features. Genesis has successfully entered the race to tap into the luxury sedan market with a strategy that focuses on sustainability, safety, and comfort.

News Source : TopSpeed

Source Link :10 Things You Need To Know About The Genesis Electrified G80/