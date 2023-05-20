Genetic disorder treatment support.: Weekly $6,000 Treatment for Twins with Rare Genetic Disorder Receives Support

Living with a Rare Condition: The Story of Thaddeus and His Twin Brothers

Once a week, eight-year-old Thaddeus and his younger twin brothers Hugard and Reynar spend about eight hours on hospital beds, hooked up to intravenous drips. The younger ones, who are turning five in July, think the outing is like a staycation, their mother Yang Kailin said, but it is in fact a lifelong treatment that her children will need because of a rare condition they have.

The Rare Condition

Thaddeus, Hugard, and Reynar have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called primary immunodeficiency. This means that their immune system is unable to fight off infections and diseases like a healthy immune system would. Even a simple cold could land them in the hospital, making their lives very different from those of other children their age.

The Treatment

The treatment for primary immunodeficiency involves regular infusions of immunoglobulin, a protein that helps the body fight off infections. This means that Thaddeus and his brothers spend one day a week at the hospital, where they are hooked up to an IV drip for several hours. Although the treatment is time-consuming and can be uncomfortable for the boys, it is essential for their health and well-being.

The Impact on the Family

Living with a rare condition like primary immunodeficiency can be challenging for the entire family. Yang Kailin says that it has been difficult for her to watch her children struggle with their health and miss out on activities that other kids take for granted. However, she is grateful for the support of her family and friends, as well as the medical professionals who are helping her sons.

“We have to adjust our lives around the treatment schedule, but we are lucky to have a strong support system,” she says. “We also try to make the most of the time we have together as a family, even if it means staying home and watching movies instead of going out.”

The Importance of Awareness

Although primary immunodeficiency is rare, it is important for people to be aware of the condition and its impact on those who have it. Thaddeus and his brothers are just three of the thousands of people around the world who are living with primary immunodeficiency. By raising awareness about the condition, we can help ensure that those who have it receive the care and support they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

Conclusion

Thaddeus, Hugard, and Reynar’s story is a reminder of the challenges that people with rare conditions face every day. However, it is also a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Despite their health challenges, Thaddeus and his brothers are active, curious kids who love to learn and explore the world around them. With the support of their family and medical professionals, they are living their lives to the fullest, one day at a time.

