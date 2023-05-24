“Genetic makeup of woman who can’t feel pain”: Rare Genetic Makeup of Woman Who Cannot Experience Pain Discovered by Scientists

Jo Cameron: The Woman Who Can’t Feel Pain

Jo Cameron, a 75-year-old woman living near Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, has a rare genetic mutation that allows her to live virtually pain-free and never feel anxious or afraid. She has never suffered a headache, experienced no discomfort during childbirth, and can even break a bone without realizing it. Ms Cameron was referred to pain geneticists at University College London (UCL) in 2013 after her doctor noticed that she experienced no pain after major surgeries on her hip and hand, which usually causes significant pain. After six years of searching, they identified a new gene that they named FAAH-OUT, which contained a rare genetic mutation. In combination with another, more common mutation in FAAH, it was found to be the cause of Ms Cameron’s unique characteristics.

What is the FAAH-OUT Gene?

Researchers have discovered that the FAAH-OUT gene effectively “turns down” the gene that regulates pain, mood, and memory. Professor James Cox, a senior author of the study, said that “by understanding precisely what is happening at a molecular level, we can start to understand the biology involved and that opens up possibilities for drug discovery that could one day have far-reaching positive impacts for patients.” The findings, published in the journal Brain, could open up doors for new drugs research in relation to pain management and wound healing.

Other Molecular Pathways Affected

The UCL team also analyzed tissue samples to study the effects of FAAH gene mutations on other molecular pathways and found increased activity in another gene, known as WNT16, that has previously been linked to bone generation. The researchers also found alterations in two other genes, BDNF and ACKR3, which they believe may contribute to Ms Cameron’s low anxiety, fear, and painlessness.

Implications for Research

Dr. Andrei Okorokov, also of UCL Medicine, a senior author of the study, said that “as scientists, it is our duty to explore and I think these findings will have important implications for areas of research such as wound healing, depression, and more.” Understanding the molecular basis for painlessness and wound healing could lead to new treatments and therapies that could help patients manage their pain and improve their quality of life.

Conclusion

Jo Cameron’s unique genetic makeup has helped researchers identify a new gene that could lead to new treatments for pain management and wound healing. By understanding the molecular basis for painlessness and wound healing, scientists can explore new drug discoveries that could have far-reaching positive impacts for patients. Ms Cameron’s story highlights the importance of genetics research and the potential for new treatments and therapies that could help millions of people around the world.

Congenital insensitivity to pain Nerve damage disorders Genetic mutations causing pain insensitivity Neurological disorders causing pain insensitivity Pain perception disorders

News Source : Daniel Keane

Source Link :Scientists discover rare genetic makeup of woman who can’t feel pain/