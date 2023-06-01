“Genetic skin disorder treatment”: Rare Genetic Skin Disorder Treated Successfully by U.S. Scientists

NIH Researchers Identify Genomic Variants and Potential Treatment for Rare Skin Disorder

Researchers at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have identified genomic variants that cause a rare and severe inflammatory skin disorder known as disabling pansclerotic morphea. The study also found a potential treatment for this disorder, which affects individuals with an overactive version of a protein called STAT4. The results of the study were published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

Understanding the Disorder

Disabling pansclerotic morphea is a rare and severe inflammatory skin disorder that can cause thickening and hardening of the skin, as well as joint pain and muscle weakness. Until recently, researchers believed that the disorder was caused by the immune system attacking the skin. However, the NIH study found that both the skin and the immune system play an active role in the development of the disorder.

The Role of STAT4

The NIH study found that people with disabling pansclerotic morphea have an overactive version of a protein called STAT4. STAT4 is responsible for regulating inflammation and wound healing. When STAT4 is overactive, it can cause excessive inflammation and damage to the skin, leading to the symptoms of the disorder.

Potential Treatment

The NIH study identified a drug that targets an important feedback loop controlled by the STAT4 protein. The drug, called ruxolitinib, is part of a class of drugs called JAK inhibitors. JAK inhibitors are commonly used to treat arthritis, eczema, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory diseases.

The study found that ruxolitinib significantly improved symptoms in patients with disabling pansclerotic morphea. The drug works by inhibiting the overactive STAT4 protein, reducing inflammation, and promoting wound healing.

Conclusion

The NIH study provides important insights into the causes of disabling pansclerotic morphea and identifies a potential treatment for the disorder. The study highlights the importance of understanding the complex interactions between the skin and the immune system in the development of inflammatory skin disorders. The identification of ruxolitinib as a potential treatment for disabling pansclerotic morphea offers hope to individuals suffering from this rare and debilitating disorder.

News Source : Tan Jingjing

Source Link :U.S. scientists find treatment for rare genetic skin disorder/