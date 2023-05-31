“Genetic skin disorder treatment”: Treatment for Rare Genetic Skin Disorder Discovered by Scientists

Scientists Find Potential Treatment for Rare Genetic Skin Disorder

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and their colleagues have discovered genomic variants that cause disabling pansclerotic morphea, a rare and severe inflammatory skin disorder. They have also found a potential treatment for the disorder with promising results. The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was led by researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute in collaboration with researchers from the University of California San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh.

Disabling pansclerotic morphea is a disorder that causes severe skin lesions and poor wound healing, leading to deep scarring of all layers of the skin and muscles. It affects only a handful of patients, and its genetic cause had not been identified until now. The researchers used genome sequencing to study four individuals with the disorder and found that all four have genomic variants in the STAT4 gene. The STAT4 gene encodes a type of protein that helps turn genes on and off, known as a transcription factor. The STAT4 protein not only plays a role in fighting infections but also controls important aspects of wound-healing in the skin.

The scientists discovered that people with the disorder have an overactive version of the STAT4 protein, creating a positive feedback loop of inflammation and impaired wound healing that worsens over time. To stop this harmful feedback loop, they targeted another protein in the inflammatory pathway that interacts with the STAT4 molecule and is called Janus kinase, also known as JAK. When the researchers treated the patients with a JAK-inhibiting drug called ruxolitinib, the patients’ rashes and ulcers dramatically improved.

Existing treatments for disabling pansclerotic morphea are designed to halt the progression of the disorder, but previous therapies have been mostly ineffective, often with severe side effects. People with the disorder typically don’t live more than 10 years after their diagnosis. The study suggests that ruxolitinib could be an effective treatment for patients with this disorder. Ruxolitinib is part of a broader class of drugs called JAK inhibitors, which are commonly used to treat arthritis, eczema, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory diseases.

“The findings of this study open doors for JAK inhibitors to be a potential treatment for other inflammatory skin disorders or disorders related to tissue scarring, whether it is scarring of the lungs, liver or bone marrow,” said Dan Kastner, M.D., Ph.D., head of NHGRI’s Inflammatory Disease Section and a senior author of the paper.

“We hope to continue studying other molecules in this pathway and how they are altered in patients with disabling pansclerotic morphea and related conditions to find clues to understanding a broader array of more common diseases,” said Lori Broderick, M.D., Ph.D., a senior author of the paper and an associate professor at UC San Diego.

In conclusion, the discovery of genomic variants that cause disabling pansclerotic morphea and the potential treatment with ruxolitinib is a significant breakthrough for patients with this rare disorder. The study also opens doors for potential treatments for other inflammatory skin disorders and disorders related to tissue scarring. Further research is needed to fully understand the molecular pathways of these disorders and to develop more effective treatments for patients.

News Source : Science X

Source Link :Scientists find treatment for rare genetic skin disorder/