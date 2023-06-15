Geneva Home Shooting Results in Death of Man and Woman with Gunshot Wounds today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two people, a man and a woman, have died from gunshot wounds inside a residence in Geneva, as confirmed by Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli. The police were alerted to the incident at around 5:22 pm on Wednesday and upon arrival found the two victims inside the house. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries. The police have stated that everyone involved in the incident was present in the house when the authorities arrived and that they are treating the incident as something domestic in nature. Further investigations are ongoing. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Geneva Police Department with the investigation.

