“Geneva police presence” today : Geneva witnesses significant police deployment

Geneva witnesses increased police deployment today 2023.

SkyFOX captured footage of a heavy police presence in Geneva, although the reason for the police activity is currently unknown. The video showed multiple police cars and officers in the area. Further details on the incident are awaited.

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

