Geneva School Lockdown Today : What we know

Today, the Geneva School was placed on lockdown due to an undisclosed incident. Police were reportedly on the scene and students and staff were instructed to shelter in place. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured or killed. The situation is still ongoing and details are limited.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.